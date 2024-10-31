£34,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Derry

Police in Derry have arrested a man and seized suspected class A,B and C drugs following a search at a property in Ballygroll Road yesterday.

Police say the search was conducted by members of the District Support Team, assisted by local Neighbourhood officers, detectives from Crime Branch and a Dog Unit.

Quantities of suspected cocaine,cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin were recovered, along with a sum of cash and illegal fireworks.

The total street value for the seized drugs is approximately £34,000.

The 31 year old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Urging people to come forward with any information, police say they are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

Inspector Pearce says I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous andgives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”