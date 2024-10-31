Aontu bellieves the government’s Covin examination will be a wishy washy cop out

A review of the Government’s actions during the Covid pandemic needs to have the power to compel key decision makers, according to Aontu.

Professor Anne Scott will chair what’s being termed an ‘evaluation’ of the country’s response, which will have fewer powers than a statutory inquiry.

Aontu leader, Peadar Toibin, says the high number of deaths and the enormous societal impacts of those times need to be properly and fully investigated.

He doesn’t believe the current plan for an evaluation will achieve that………………

However, Kingston Mills Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, believes the Government made the right decision……………..