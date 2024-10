A garda appeal for information after a man entered the sea in North Inishowen earlier this month has been withdrawn following the discovery of a body off the coast of Scotland a week ago.

The man, who was in his seventies, was seen entering the water at Lagacurry Beach, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany on Saturday October 5th.

Gardai say that following the formal identification of the body discovered off the Scottish coast, their appeal regarding this incident has now been withdrawn.