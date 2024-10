The families of those who died in the Creeslough explosion say a public inquiry needs to be established, even if the Garda investigation is ongoing.

They have been told the Garda investigation into the explosion will be completed early next year.

Representatives for the families say they feel a step closer to a conclusion after meeting the Justice Minister yesterday.

Hugh Harper lost his daughter Leona in the 2022 blast.

He says they have waited far too long for answers already…………….