Derry PSNI confirm details of Madamsbank Road Hit and Run

A male pedestrian in his 30s was injured last night when he was struck by a hit and run driver on the Madamsbank Road in Derry.

Police say at around 10.15 last night, they received reports that the man had been struck by a red Astra.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene by the Ambulance Service, and his injuries are non-life threatening.

The red Astra was later discovered abandoned in the Ringfort Road area.

The road was closed for a time between the Madamsbank and Glengalliagh roundabouts, but reopened in the early hours of this morning.

Police say their enquiries are continuing, and they are urging anyone with information or who has dash-cam or other footage to come forward.