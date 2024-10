It’s expected the Garda investigation into the Creeslough tragedy will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Families of the victims met with the Justice Minister yesterday, and say “extremely serious questions” still need to be answered about how the explosion occurred.

Last month, Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, confirmed the investigation file was near completion.

Speaking for the families after the meeting, Solicitor, Darragh Mackin, says they can’t wait much longer…………