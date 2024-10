Former Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has confirmed he will run as an independent in the upcoming general election.

He claims he’s already received commitments of support from others who have resigned from the party.

The Laois-Offaly TD said he was subjected to a ‘seriously flawed’ internal complaints process, when he left Sinn Féin earlier this month.

In a statement this afternoon, he says he will stand on a platform of “progressive republican policies.”