Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

General Election could be called next Thursday

It’s looking increasingly likely the General Election will be called next Thursday, with the polling date set to be Friday the 29th of November.

A draft Dáil schedule shows the Finance Bill clearing all stages next Tuesday – while other pieces of legislation will be pushed through on Wednesday.

However, Thursday’s schedule is free – with many TDs now speculating that’s when the election will be called.

Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, Art O’Leary, says there’s a very narrow window to register to vote, if you haven’t already.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Children's Referendum
News, Audio, Top Stories

General Election could be called next Thursday

31 October 2024
Brian Stanley
News, Top Stories

Former Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley to run as an Independent in General Election

31 October 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

At least €3.9 million to be paid to retiring TDs after the Dail is dissolved

31 October 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI confirm details of Madamsbank Road Hit and Run

31 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Children's Referendum
News, Audio, Top Stories

General Election could be called next Thursday

31 October 2024
Brian Stanley
News, Top Stories

Former Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley to run as an Independent in General Election

31 October 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

At least €3.9 million to be paid to retiring TDs after the Dail is dissolved

31 October 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI confirm details of Madamsbank Road Hit and Run

31 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 October 2024
PSNI
News, Top Stories

South Tyrone PSNI investigate Coisland shooting

31 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube