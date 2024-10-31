General Election could be called next Thursday

It’s looking increasingly likely the General Election will be called next Thursday, with the polling date set to be Friday the 29th of November.

A draft Dáil schedule shows the Finance Bill clearing all stages next Tuesday – while other pieces of legislation will be pushed through on Wednesday.

However, Thursday’s schedule is free – with many TDs now speculating that’s when the election will be called.

Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, Art O’Leary, says there’s a very narrow window to register to vote, if you haven’t already.