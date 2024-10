Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins insists they’ll make Shelbourne work for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title on Friday night.

A win for Shels at the Ryan McBride Brandywell would see Damien Duff’s team crowned champions for the first time since 2006.

Derry’s own title ambitions were ended by a defeat to St Pat’s last weekend, and their focus is now firmly on the upcoming FAI Cup final.

But Higgins says he’ll still play a strong team against the league leaders: