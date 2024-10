A large quantity of drugs, cash and illegal fireworks were seized by police in Derry yesterday.

Police were conducting a search in the Eglington area when quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin along with a sum of cash and illegal fireworks were found.

The total street value for the seized drugs is estimated to be approximately £34,000.

Police are urging anyone who has information or concerns around drugs in their community to contact them on 101.