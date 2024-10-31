Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LUAS coud be on the way to Galway

Galway could see a light rail system developed like the Luas in Dublin.

A feasibility study commissioned by the National Transport Authority says there’s a case for developing a 15 kilometre light rail corridor.

Its been dubbed ‘Gluas’ by locals and could cost 1.34 billion euro or more, but the study believes it could reduce car journeys in Galway city by 10 per cent.

Professor of Engineering at Trinity College, Brian Caulfield, says it would be a huge benefit, but is warning the people of Galway not to set their expectations too highly………………

Advertisement

