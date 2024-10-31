South Tyrone PSNI investigate Coisland shooting

Detectives are appealing for information after a reported shooting incident in South Tyrone.

They say shortly after 7pm last night, they received a report that a man aged in his 40s had attended hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

He stated that while sitting in a vehicle in Coalisland, he was approached by two men who he believed to be local to the area. A suspected firearm was put through the window of his vehicle and he was shot to his arm.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.