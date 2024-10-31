Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
South Tyrone PSNI investigate Coisland shooting

Detectives are appealing for information after a reported shooting incident in South Tyrone.

They say shortly after 7pm last night, they received a report that a man aged in his 40s had attended hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

He stated that while sitting in a vehicle in Coalisland, he was approached by two men who he believed to be local to the area. A suspected firearm was put through the window of his vehicle and he was shot to his arm.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

PSNI
News, Top Stories

South Tyrone PSNI investigate Coisland shooting

31 October 2024
covid191
News, Audio, Top Stories

Aontu bellieves the government’s Covin examination will be a wishy washy cop out

31 October 2024
frankodonnell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former chair of FG in Letterkenny resigns from party to launch independent Dail bid

31 October 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Body of man who entered the sea near Clonmany three weeks ago found off Scottish coast

31 October 2024
Advertisement

