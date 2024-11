Uisce Eireann say repairs to a burst water main in Milford may cause supply disruptions to Drumacloghan, Cairn High, Glentidaly and surrounding areas today, with works set to take place until 4pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, in South Donegal, repairs to a burst water main may interrupt supply to Knader, Ballyshannon and surrounding areas, with works are scheduled to take place until 2:30pm.