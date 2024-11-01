Man charged with drug offences in Derry

A 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences and is scheduled to appear before Derry Magistrates Court.

The charges include possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug, and possessing criminal property.

The charges follow a search in the Eglinton area on Wednesday last.