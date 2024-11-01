Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man charged with drug offences in Derry

A 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences and is scheduled to appear before Derry Magistrates Court.

The charges include possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug, and possessing criminal property.

The charges follow a search in the Eglinton area on Wednesday last.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

revenue
News, Audio, Top Stories

Income Tax base will not be brpadened – Chambers

1 November 2024
fireworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

No arrests in Derry or Strabane during four day Halloween festival

1 November 2024
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

Enquiry office at Strand Road PSNI station to close temporarily

1 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

revenue
News, Audio, Top Stories

Income Tax base will not be brpadened – Chambers

1 November 2024
fireworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

No arrests in Derry or Strabane during four day Halloween festival

1 November 2024
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

Enquiry office at Strand Road PSNI station to close temporarily

1 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 November 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Number of admitted patients awaiting LUH beds fell last month compared to October 2023

1 November 2024
coimisiun na mean
News, Top Stories

Election coverage moratorium to be lifted ahead of the next general election

1 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube