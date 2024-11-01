Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mark Coyle captains Shelbourne to Premier Division title

Burt native Mark Coyle

Burt native Mark Coyle has become the first ever Donegal man to captain a side to LOI Premier Division success.

Shelbourne, who Coyle moved to from Finn Harps in 2021, have won their first title since 2006 after their 1-0 away win over Derry City tonight.

Shels knew heading into tonight’s fixtures that they would have to at least equal the result of fellow title challengers Shamrock Rovers, who were on the hunt for five titles in a row.

It took a Harry Wood goal with 5 minutes of normal time remaining to clinch it for Shelbourne and Mark Coyle gleefully lifted the trophy after the game.

Coyle spoke to Martin Holmes amidst the celebrations and said a lot of the success is down to manager Damien Duff…

 

Mark Coyle in action for Finn Harps (Photo: Stephen Doherty)
