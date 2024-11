There were 279 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital in October. The figure was 20% down on last year’s total of 349, 55% down on the 2022 total of 617, and 70% down on 2021’s October high of 943.

Sligo’s total last month was 663, the fifth highest figure in the country.

Nationally, there were 10,500 patients awaiting beds at some point over the course of last month.