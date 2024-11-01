Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Charles Ward, Kathy Donaghy and Emma McGrath topics include upcoming elections in Ireland and the US and falling birth rates:

We have an extended interview with Sinn Fein Leader, Deputy Mary Lou McDonald and we launch Highland Radio’s Home for Christmas initiative:

Michael Leddy and Donna Marie Doherty join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

Top Stories

buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Buncrana retains title as Donegal’s tidiest town

1 November 2024
revenue
News, Audio, Top Stories

Income Tax base will not be brpadened – Chambers

1 November 2024
fireworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

No arrests in Derry or Strabane during four day Halloween festival

1 November 2024
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

Enquiry office at Strand Road PSNI station to close temporarily

1 November 2024
