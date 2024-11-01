Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sinn Fein leader says her party in government will deliver 100% Redress and a public enquiry into the Creeslough tragedy

The Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has given what she termed a clear and unequivocal pledge that under a government led by her party, 100% redress will be delivered. She was speaking on this mornings Nine til Noon Show.

Ms McDonald has also been meeting with campaigners and families affected by the crisis.

During a lengthy conversation with Greg Hughes, she also backed an immediate public enquiry into the Creeslough tragedy, saying it should be done using whatever mechanism, is necessary.

The Sinn Fein leader, who will meet with representatives of the Creeslough families later this afternoon, says they need and deserve answers now………….

 

You can listen back to the whole of the interview here –

