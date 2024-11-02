Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Agriculture Minister warns of increased risk of Bird Flu

The Agriculture Minister has warned of an increasing risk of Bird Flu affecting animals in Ireland.

There have been a number of outbreaks of avian influenza in poultry flocks across Europe in recent weeks.

Poultry farmers are being warned of an increased risk of bird flu.

Outbreaks of avian influenza in poultry flocks across Europe in recent weeks follows reports of detections of the virus in wild birds in England this Autumn.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that no cases have been detected in Ireland.

He does say however, that the risk is increasing due to the migration of birds for winter.

Poultry flock owners and those keeping captive birds are advised to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain the highest biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion, without delay, to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office.

