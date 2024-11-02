Caolan McDaid “gutted” not to progress in Ulster Intermediate Club Championship

Termon’s season has come to an end after being defeated 1-11 to 1-08 by Derrylaughan in this evening’s Ulster Intermediate Club Championship.

Caolan McDaid’s side took an early 1-04 to 0-00 lead but Derrylaughan scored seven points in a row to claw themselves back level before the break.

Termon also started the second half brightly by kicking two early points but ultimately it was Derrylaughan who pushed on to progress.

After the game, Pauric Hilferty caught up with Termon manager McDaid who said he was “gutted for the boys that we couldn’t get the result in the end up”…