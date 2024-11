There are concerns that Artificial Intelligence is being used to influence people’s votes by using deep fake videos.

This comes after TD Michael Healy-Rae jokingly posted a deep fake video of what appeared to be Taylor Swift ‘endorsing him’ in the upcoming General Election.

The Electoral Commission has plans to publish guidance into the use of AI and deep-fakes.

John Clancy, Founder and CEO, Galvia AI fears that tech giants are using AI to alter voters search engines.