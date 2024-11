139 new cars were registered in Donegal last month.

There’s been a 7% increase in the number of new cars bought in the county during October compared to the same period in 2023.

Over 2,740 new cars have been registered in Donegal so far this year.

Meanwhile, there’s been a 33% decrease in the number of people opting to purchase an electric vehicle in Donegal.

Just 202 have been registered in the county so far this year, that’s down from 303 during the first 10 months of last year.