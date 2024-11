Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin are Ulster Junior Club Semi- Finalists after their 0-13 to 0-08 victory over St. Comghalls in today’s quarter final at the O’Donnell Park.

After the game, Highland’s Chris Ashmore got the thoughts of manager Daniel McCauley…

Chris also spoke to Jonathon Toye, who scored 5 points this afternoon…