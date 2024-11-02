Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police in Derry seize quantity of suspected Class A drugs

Police in Derry have seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

District Support Team officers were on patrol in the Skeoge area at around 2am on Friday, when they were alerted to a vehicle in the area.

After speaking with the driver, officers conducted a search which resultedin a quantity of suspected Class A drugs being seized.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The man has since been releasedon bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

