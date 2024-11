St. Eunan’s have been beaten by Errigal Ciaran of Tyrone in this evening’s Ulster Senior Club Championship tie at Healy Park in Omagh.

The Donegal Champions led by 0-05 to 0-04 at half time and were going into injury time 0-10 to 0-09 in front but three late points in a row gave Errigal Ciaran the victory.

With the full time report for Highland Radio Saturday Sport, here’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…