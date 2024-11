Burt have been narrowly defeated by Bredagh of Down in their Ulster Intermediate Hurling Semi Final at Pairc Esler in Newry.

Having been spear-headed by sharp-shooter Liam McKinney for much of the contest, Burt were eventually pipped at the post heading into the final few minutes of the game.

It finished 0-23 to 1-18 in favour of the Down Champions.

Shaun Casey reported live from Newry for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…