Tanaiste lays out Fianna Fáil’s priorities ahead of General Election

The Tanaiste’s laid out Fianna Fail’s priorities for the upcoming general election.

He says the party will fight the election based on the idea of a better future for Ireland.

Speaking this afternoon at the annual Wolfe Tone commemoration in Bodenstown Cemetery the Tanaiste said Fianna Fail’s campaign manifesto will focus on positive action.

He says the party differs from others because they are willing to undertake what he describes as the long hard work of building reconciliation and understanding.

He said if elected, Fianna Fail would add 1 billion euro to the shared island initiative.

Cost of living will be a key priority for the party and he said he will bring down energy prices with a new two pronged approach.

Regarding the issue of healthcare the Tanaiste said they’ll expand services and deliver a step-change in public access to GPs.

Meanwhile in relation to housing Michael Martin said if elected Fianna Fail would reduce construction costs by investing in critical infrastructure.

He said the party will publish their full manifesto in the coming days and he confirmed that the date for the election will be announced this week.