Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Tanaiste lays out Fianna Fáil’s priorities ahead of General Election

The Tanaiste’s laid out Fianna Fail’s priorities for the upcoming general election.

He says the party will fight the election based on the idea of a better future for Ireland.

Speaking this afternoon at the annual Wolfe Tone commemoration in Bodenstown Cemetery the Tanaiste said Fianna Fail’s campaign manifesto will focus on positive action.

He says the party differs from others because they are willing to undertake what he describes as the long hard work of building reconciliation and understanding.

He said if elected, Fianna Fail would add 1 billion euro to the shared island initiative.

Cost of living will be a key priority for the party and he said he will bring down energy prices with a new two pronged approach.

Regarding the issue of healthcare the Tanaiste said they’ll expand services and deliver a step-change in public access to GPs.

Meanwhile in relation to housing Michael Martin said if elected Fianna Fail would reduce construction costs by investing in critical infrastructure.

He said the party will publish their full manifesto in the coming days and he confirmed that the date for the election will be announced this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Micheal Martin
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste lays out Fianna Fáil’s priorities ahead of General Election

3 November 2024
trump kamala
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris and Trump “neck and neck” ahead of Presidential Election

3 November 2024
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in farm accident in Galway

3 November 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Detectives investigating another attack on a woman in Derry

3 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Micheal Martin
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste lays out Fianna Fáil’s priorities ahead of General Election

3 November 2024
trump kamala
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris and Trump “neck and neck” ahead of Presidential Election

3 November 2024
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in farm accident in Galway

3 November 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Detectives investigating another attack on a woman in Derry

3 November 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water mains repairs taking place in Glassmullan, Ballinlough, Owenboy

3 November 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Drumfries left without water following burst at Inishowen Engineering

3 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube