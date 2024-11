Termon Ladies went down 2-14 to 0-05 to Cavan Champions Lurgan in this afternoon’s Ulster Semi Final in Virginia.

Having trailed by 4 points at the break, Termon were still in the game but two second half goals from the home side propelled them to victory as the Donegal Champions never really got going.

Highland’s Maureen O’Donnell got the thoughts of Termon joint-managers Adrian and Kevin McGettigan at full time…

Termon’s Emer Friel also spoke to Maureen after the game…