The Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub has received €8.7 million in funding.

When completed the hub at Knocknamona will include a GAA pitch, five-a-side pitches and a pavilion centre comprising of a spectator stand, changing areas, studios, meeting rooms, multi-purpose spaces and ancillary spaces.

Atlantic Technological University has already secured planning permission for the complex.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the funding will allow the project to progress: