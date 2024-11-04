Government money is still there for Harps new stadium – Minister Thomas Byrne

The government has confirmed almost 44 million euro directly to League of Ireland facilities through the large scale sports infrastructure fund.

24.7 million euro is going to Bohemians who are on course to play at a redeveloped Dalymount Park by 2028 while Sligo Rovers are also among the main beneficiaries with over 16 million euro aiding the redevelopment of the Showgrounds.

Finn Harps are not among the listed clubs but Minister Thomas Byrne says he hopes Harps move to a new stadium can happen soon.

Harps have received 4.7 million in government grants for the new project in Stranolar but the stadium will cost upwards on 7 million with Harps to raise the additional money.

Speaking with Off The Ball, Minister Byrne has again reiterated the money is still there for the Ballybofey side.