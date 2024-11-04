Murray “sick to the stomach” after Buncrana Leisure Centre is not funded

Meanwhile, the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says he’s sick to the stomach after the Buncrana Leisure Centre was not included in the latest round of sports capital funding.

Cllr Jack Murray says the criteria for applications specified that shovel ready swimming pools were being prioritised, and Buncrana was only one of two applications to meet that standard.

He’s been speaking to council officials who were very confident of progress, and says neither they nor the wider community understand the rational for Buncrana’s rejection.

Cllr Murray says the government must explain why this vital project is not progressing……………