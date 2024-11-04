NI Assembly told stamping out violence against women is ‘shared responsibility’ following Derry attacks

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that stamping out violence against women is a shared responsibility.
Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin spoke of the critical need to end violence against women after a recent spate of attacks in Derry.
At the weekend there were two sexually motivated knifepoint attacks – while the previous weekend two sexual assaults were reported.
Ms McLaughlin says urgent investment is needed to ensure women are protected:
Police say they are upping patrols over the coming days – but say attacks over the weekend aren’t being linked to attacks the weekend before.
Foyle Women’s Aid Chief Executive Marie Brown says there are still serious concerns: