NI Assembly told stamping out violence against women is ‘shared responsibility’ following Derry attacks

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that stamping out violence against women is a shared responsibility.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin spoke of the critical need to end violence against women after a recent spate of attacks in Derry.

At the weekend there were two sexually motivated knifepoint attacks – while the previous weekend two sexual assaults were reported.

Ms McLaughlin says urgent investment is needed to ensure women are protected:

Police say they are upping patrols over the coming days – but say attacks over the weekend aren’t being linked to attacks the weekend before.

Foyle Women’s Aid Chief Executive Marie Brown says there are still serious concerns: