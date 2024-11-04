Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NI Assembly told stamping out violence against women is ‘shared responsibility’ following Derry attacks

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that stamping out violence against women is a shared responsibility.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin spoke of the critical need to end violence against women after a recent spate of attacks in Derry.

At the weekend there were two sexually motivated knifepoint attacks – while the previous weekend two sexual assaults were reported.

Ms McLaughlin says urgent investment is needed to ensure women are protected:

 

Police say they are upping patrols over the coming days – but say attacks over the weekend aren’t being linked to attacks the weekend before.

Foyle Women’s Aid Chief Executive Marie Brown says there are still serious concerns:

