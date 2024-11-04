Project to enhance biodiversity and water quality along Deele River completed

A project to enhance biodiversity, support water quality improvements, and maintain sustainable fish populations has been completed along the Deele River.

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO says the objective was to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable environment.

The Loughs Agency, in collaboration with local stakeholders has constructed a buffer zone to reduce sediment and nutrient flow into the river.

A solar-powered water pump and trough has also been installed to allow livestock access to fresh water without impacting the river ecosystem.

The Wild Trout Trust meanwhile, has conducted a specialised training session for Deele Anglers and LAWPRO staff, focusing on the application of soft engineering techniques and nature-friendly methods designed to stabilise riverbanks, prevent excessive erosion, and support fish habitats that align with Loughs Agency’s wider commitments to sustainable fisheries management and habitat enhancement.