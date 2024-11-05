74% of people in Donegal worried about climate change

74% of people in Donegal are worried about climate change.

Meanwhile, 38% of people in the county support higher taxes on cars that use petrol or diesel.

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency show that nationwide, one in two people are in favour of the measure.

The research also shows that support for climate action remains high, with 85% of people supporting grants to given for driving electric vehicles.

However Transport Commentator Conor Faughnan says the transition from fuel to EVs will be generational: