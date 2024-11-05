Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
74% of people in Donegal worried about climate change

74% of people in Donegal are worried about climate change.

Meanwhile, 38% of people in the county support higher taxes on cars that use petrol or diesel.

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency show that nationwide, one in two people are in favour of the measure.

The research also shows that support for climate action remains high, with 85% of people supporting grants to given for driving electric vehicles.

However Transport Commentator Conor Faughnan says the transition from fuel to EVs will be generational:

thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
Audio, News, Top Stories

74% of people in Donegal worried about climate change

5 November 2024
esb van
News, Top Stories

80 premises without power in Gweedore

5 November 2024
garda witness appeal
News, Top Stories

Number of houses spray-painted in Letterkenny

5 November 2024
Noel Jordan
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noel Jordan added to Sinn Fein General Election ticket

5 November 2024
