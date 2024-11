Sinn Féin have announced a third candidate for the upcoming General Election.

Cllr Noel Jordan, Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District, will go forward to contest alongside running mates Deputies Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn.

In a statement Cllr Jordan says he is ‘honoured’ to have been put forward by his party, and that fishing, farming and tourism are key areas of focus for him.