Dáil to pass all stages of Finance Bill today

The Dáil meets today to pass all stages of the Finance Bill – the last major hurdle before the calling of a general election.

Cabinet meets this morning for what could be the final time before the Dáil is dissolved.

The Occupied Territories Bill is up for mention in the chamber, with opposition parties likely to accuse the Government of stalling it.

The Tánaiste has said significant amendments are needed before the bill could be passed.

Not long after that anticipated row the Finance Bill, which gives effect to the budget, will take up most of the Dáil time with all stages to be passed in four hours.

Then tonight the Government is aiming to complete the remaining stages of a bill which would ban the sale of tobacco products to under 21s.