The PSO service between Donegal Airport and Dublin has been extended.

Junior Transport Minister James Lawless has announced that Emerald Airlines will continue to operate the service an additional year up to February 25th 2026.

Minister Lawless says the announcement marks Government’s commitment to ensuring continued connectivity to the North-West region.

He says he is acutely aware of the importance the PSO service has to the region, including for passengers travelling for medical reasons.