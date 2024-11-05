Edinburgh and Liverpool easyjet routes now operational from CODA

The first easyJet flights have taken off from City of Derry Airport, with the new services linking the airport with Liverpool and Edinburgh now operational.

The new twice-weekly services will operate throughout the year on Mondays and Fridays.

During a special event at the airport marking the inauguration of the two services, the airport’s Managing Director Steve Frazer said there’s been demand for the return of year round connectivity to Edinburgh and Liverpool, and the flight schedule for Mondays and Fridays offers ideal timings for business travel during the week and weekend breaks for the leisure market.

The cross border importance of the airport was underlined by the presence of Letterkenny Chamber CEO Toni Forrester, with tourism representatives and chamber officials from other areas also there.

easyjet say this cements their position as the largest airline in Northern Ireland, and offers more connectivity between the North West and major UK cities, and the launch of services from City of Derry will be an additional economic driver for business investment in the Northwest.

*******************

Release in full-

easyJet launch first flights to Liverpool and Edinburgh from City of Derry Airport

New services operate up to twice a week throughout the year

Seats are available to book for this winter at easyJet.com and via the mobile app with great value fares starting from £14.99*

easyJet, Northern Ireland’s largest airline, has this week launched the first flights on two new domestic routes from City of Derry Airport to Liverpool and Edinburgh.

The new twice-weekly services – providing customers in Northern Ireland even more convenient connections across the UK – took off for the first time today with both routes operating every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

To mark the occasion, the Airport surprised the inaugural departure and arrival passengers with an easyJet orange celebration where they were treated to complimentary drinks, refreshments and giveaways before setting off.

Special guests, the Mayor Derry City & Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Chief Executive at Visit Derry, Odhran Dunne, President of Derry Chamber of Commerce, Greg McCann, President of Causeway Chamber of Commerce, James Kilgore, and Chief Executive of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, Toni Forrester, joined the celebrations.

The new routes provide stronger domestic connectivity and serve increasing demand for flights between Northern Ireland and key cities across the UK.

Both Edinburgh and Liverpool are known for their rich history and wide range of cultural attractions, including museums, art galleries, theatres, and music venues. Edinburgh is famous for its festivals, while Liverpool is known for its music scene, particularly The Beatles.

Whether customers are looking for a city break, to visit friends and family, need a convenient business connection, or are connecting to onward destinations across Europe and beyond, easyJet offers great value fares and flights for business and leisure travellers alike.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the launch of our year-round operations from City of Derry Airport to Liverpool and Edinburgh today, and to be providing even more choice for our business and leisure customers alike.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland offering great value fares and convenient connections for our customers here as, well as those across the UK looking to explore the fantastic experiences Northern Ireland has to offer.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport stated:

“This is a special day for City of Derry Airport as easyJet takes off from the Northwest for the first time. This is a day that should be celebrated for the entire Northwest region. easyJet brings an undeniable level of brand credibility, customer confidence, not to mention great value fares for travellers across our catchment area.

“We are very pleased for the return of connectivity to Edinburgh and Liverpool for our local region as year-round services to these destinations have been in demand from both corporate and leisure travellers for some time, and the flight schedule for Monday’s and Friday’s offers ideal timings for business travel during the week and weekend breaks for the leisure market.

“The launch of easyJet services will be an additional economic driver for business investment in the Northwest and inbound travel and tourism, we are proud to be able to help grow and develop these sectors in our local area.”

easyJet is the largest airline in Northern Ireland, offering over 45 routes across Europe and North Africa.

Great value seats are available to book from £14.99* on easyJet.com and via the mobile app. To discover more about easyJet’s Northern Ireland network and to book, visit easyJet.com.