A security alert in Derry has now been lifted after a pipe bomb was thrown through the window of a home belonging to an elderly couple.

At 7:30pm last night, it was reported that the incident had occurred in the Limewood Street area.

The suspected pipe bomb exploded, causing damage to the property.

Its remnants are undergoing forensic examination.

The PSNI is appealing for information in relation to this crime, saying the occupants of the house could have been seriously injured or killed.