Everyone has a role in addressing violence against women and girls – Long

The North’s Justice Minister says measures are being taken to address violence against women and girls, but is stressing the issue will not addressed through policy alone.

Naomi Long was speaking in the Assembly Chamber at Stormont during a discussion on the increased number of attacks in recent months, particularly in Derry and the North West.

Two women escaped injury when they were attacked at knifepoint in separate incidents on the Waterside on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, with police saying the incidents may be linked.

Minister Naomi Long says everyone must play a role in addressing this problem…………….