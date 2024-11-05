Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Everyone has a role in addressing violence against women and girls – Long

The North’s Justice Minister says measures are being taken to address violence against women and girls, but is stressing the issue will not addressed through policy alone.

Naomi Long was speaking in the Assembly Chamber at Stormont during a discussion on the increased number of attacks in recent months, particularly in Derry and the North West.

Two women escaped injury when they were attacked at knifepoint in separate incidents on the Waterside on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, with police saying the incidents may be linked.

Minister Naomi Long says everyone must play a role in addressing this problem…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

leinster house
News, Top Stories

Dáil to pass all stages of Finance Bill today

5 November 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Elderly couple’s home damaged in Derry pipe bomb attack

5 November 2024
Easyjet
News, Top Stories

Edinburgh and Liverpool easyjet routes now operational from CODA

5 November 2024
riverine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Still work to be done on Riverine project, but the hard part is over- Doherty

5 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

leinster house
News, Top Stories

Dáil to pass all stages of Finance Bill today

5 November 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Elderly couple’s home damaged in Derry pipe bomb attack

5 November 2024
Easyjet
News, Top Stories

Edinburgh and Liverpool easyjet routes now operational from CODA

5 November 2024
riverine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Still work to be done on Riverine project, but the hard part is over- Doherty

5 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-04 195147
News, Audio, Top Stories

Everyone has a role in addressing violence against women and girls – Long

5 November 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Barrister appointed to conduct a probe into the death of Private Seán Rooney

4 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube