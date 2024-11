A number of houses in Letterkenny were spray-painted last evening in an act of vandalism.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following reports of youths knocking on doors around Glencar, Willowbrook, Glenoughty Close, and The Elms at approximately 7:30pm and then running away.

In some instances, they graffitied the houses.

Anyone who observed any such activity or who was in the area between 7pm and 8pm with a dash-cam is asked to contact the Gardai.