Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Hour one is given over the news that Buncrana Leisure Centre has missed out on Large Scale Sport Infrastructure fund money which had been widely expected:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a raft of listener’s comments on the issues of the day:

Journalist and commentator Sean Hillen speculates on the outcome of the US election, Assumpta is full of praise in those who rescued her from Errigal Mountain and Paddy discusses the need for small and medium businesses to raise prices:

Top Stories

thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
Audio, News, Top Stories

74% of people in Donegal worried about climate change

5 November 2024
esb van
News, Top Stories

80 premises without power in Gweedore

5 November 2024
garda witness appeal
News, Top Stories

Number of houses spray-painted in Letterkenny

5 November 2024
Noel Jordan
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noel Jordan added to Sinn Fein General Election ticket

5 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 November 2024
money cash budget euro (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Women earn 26% less than men in Donegal

5 November 2024

