Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Hour one is given over the news that Buncrana Leisure Centre has missed out on Large Scale Sport Infrastructure fund money which had been widely expected:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a raft of listener’s comments on the issues of the day:

Journalist and commentator Sean Hillen speculates on the outcome of the US election, Assumpta is full of praise in those who rescued her from Errigal Mountain and Paddy discusses the need for small and medium businesses to raise prices: