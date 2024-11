Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at an address on Malin Street, Carndonagh between 10pm on Thursday and 10am the following morning.

The window of a shed at a house in that area was smashed during this time.

No entry was gained to the shed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area between these times to contact Gardaí in Buncrana.