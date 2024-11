Women earn on average, 26% less than men in Donegal.

The average weekly earnings for men in the county is just over €716 while women earn an average of €604 per week.

According to CSO statistics released today, the median annual wage in Donegal is €35,010, the lowest in the country.

Eimear Heffernan, Statistician with the Earnings Analysis Section of the CSO says the region also has the least number of high earners: