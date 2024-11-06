Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Michael Murphy to return with Donegal in 2025

Michael Murphy. Photo: Geraldine Diver Donegal GAA

Following weeks of rumours and speculation Michael Murphy looks set to play with the Donegal senior footballers in 2025.

The Glenswilly clubman retired from intercounty duties in November 2022, with an All-Ireland title, five Ulster titles and five All-Stars to his name.

Michael then became a media commentator and analyst with GAA Go and the BBC, however the northern broadcaster has confirmed the 35-year-old has been coaxed back to the county setup by manager Jim McGuinness, under whom he captained Tir Chonaill to the Sam Maguire in 2012.

This year, Michael was an integral part of the Football Review Committee which was formed to enhance the rules of the game which go before congress at the end of the month.

Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ulster University to recieve €9.5 million from Irish government for health care places

6 November 2024
carer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Review of means test for carers to be completed by year’s end

6 November 2024
Uisce Éireann tackling leakage (2)
News, Top Stories

Donegal water schemes secure €6 million funding boost

6 November 2024
psni-do-not-cross-pxw58sj2ggr0705uhi2kgi1ktr5mfn6sbqt2gc2ckk
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested following searches in Derry

6 November 2024
Advertisement

