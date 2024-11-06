Michael Murphy to return with Donegal in 2025

Following weeks of rumours and speculation Michael Murphy looks set to play with the Donegal senior footballers in 2025.

The Glenswilly clubman retired from intercounty duties in November 2022, with an All-Ireland title, five Ulster titles and five All-Stars to his name.

Michael then became a media commentator and analyst with GAA Go and the BBC, however the northern broadcaster has confirmed the 35-year-old has been coaxed back to the county setup by manager Jim McGuinness, under whom he captained Tir Chonaill to the Sam Maguire in 2012.

This year, Michael was an integral part of the Football Review Committee which was formed to enhance the rules of the game which go before congress at the end of the month.