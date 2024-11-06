Review of means test for carers to be completed by year’s end

A review into the means test for carers will be completed before the end of the year.

That’s the message from the Government, after Sinn Fein launched a motion to scrap the restrictions to receiving the Carers Allowance.

In March, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, announced the establishment of a working group to look into the payments carers can receive.

Junior Minister for Social Protection, Joe O’Brien, says they will take that group’s recommendations onboard, before deciding on the means test………..