Review of means test for carers to be completed by year’s end

A review into the means test for carers will be completed before the end of the year.

That’s the message from the Government, after Sinn Fein launched a motion to scrap the restrictions to receiving the Carers Allowance.

In March, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, announced the establishment of a working group to look into the payments carers can receive.

Junior Minister for Social Protection, Joe O’Brien, says they will take that group’s recommendations onboard, before deciding on the means test………..

psni-do-not-cross-pxw58sj2ggr0705uhi2kgi1ktr5mfn6sbqt2gc2ckk
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested following searches in Derry

6 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 November 2024
carer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Review of means test for carers to be completed by year’s end

6 November 2024
custom house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Downgraded homeowners to protest outside the Custom House in Dublin this afternoon

6 November 2024
Advertisement

