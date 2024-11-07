Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
66,000 tune into Highland Radio daily – JNLR

The latest JNLR figures confirm Highland Radio’s dominant position in the North West, with 77.2% of the population tuning in weekly.

Of these listeners, 56.9%—or 66,000 adults—tune in daily.

The station continues to lead in market share, a key metric for advertisers, boasting the highest reach in the country at 59.7%.

This means listeners are tuning in for longer periods.

Weekend listenership has also seen a boost, with 64,000 people now tuning in on Saturdays, up by 3,000 and 62,000 listening on Sundays.

Donegal Deputy calls for meaningful actions against genocide, not 'weasel words'

Mica House 14
DCB homeowners advised to await completion of IS465 review before seeking review of remediation option

Northwest Future of Energy Conference underway
Northwest Future of Energy Conference underway

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

