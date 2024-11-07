66,000 tune into Highland Radio daily – JNLR

The latest JNLR figures confirm Highland Radio’s dominant position in the North West, with 77.2% of the population tuning in weekly.

Of these listeners, 56.9%—or 66,000 adults—tune in daily.

The station continues to lead in market share, a key metric for advertisers, boasting the highest reach in the country at 59.7%.

This means listeners are tuning in for longer periods.

Weekend listenership has also seen a boost, with 64,000 people now tuning in on Saturdays, up by 3,000 and 62,000 listening on Sundays.