Sea Rovers & Carrowmena set to clash in Inish Glass Shield

There’s a big, big game in the Inish Grass Shield this weekend with the top two sides from the Inishowen Engineering Division Two facing each other.

Sea Rovers, the league leaders, will be meeting second placed Carrowmena in Gortnamullin on Sunday at 11am.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the respective managers, Glen Watson of Sea Rovers and Kevin McLaughlin of Carrowmena.

First up, let’s hear from Glen Watson, the Sea Rovers boss.

They have a 100% league record so far after nine games and have scored an average of six goals a game. Little wonder then that he is really looking forward to this cup game which he expects will be closely fought…

Kevin McLaughlin, a former manager of the Derry City FC ladies team and part of the set-up with the great Greencastle team a few years ago, his clearly enjoying his time with Carrowmena.

Chris Ashmore put it to him that the games against Sea Rovers has all the ingredients for a really good contest….