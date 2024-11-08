Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Sea Rovers & Carrowmena set to clash in Inish Glass Shield

There’s a big, big game in the Inish Grass Shield this weekend with the top two sides from the Inishowen Engineering Division Two facing each other.

Sea Rovers, the league leaders, will be meeting second placed Carrowmena in Gortnamullin on Sunday at 11am.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the respective managers, Glen Watson of Sea Rovers and Kevin McLaughlin of Carrowmena.

First up, let’s hear from Glen Watson, the Sea Rovers boss.

They have a 100%  league record  so far after nine games and have scored an average of six goals a game. Little wonder then that he is really looking forward to this cup game which he expects will  be closely fought…

 

Kevin McLaughlin, a former manager of the Derry City FC ladies team and part of the set-up with the great Greencastle team a few years ago, his clearly enjoying his time with Carrowmena.

Chris Ashmore put it to him that the games against Sea Rovers has all the ingredients for a really good contest….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Cllr warns housing will not be delivered until changes to planning system are made

8 November 2024
IMG_3985
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding on National Slow Down Day in Donegal tests positive for drug driving

8 November 2024
inishowen football league good pic
News, Top Stories

Inishowen Football League receives €460,000 for redevelopment of Maginn Park

8 November 2024
money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

One third of adults experience financial abuse

8 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Cllr warns housing will not be delivered until changes to planning system are made

8 November 2024
IMG_3985
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding on National Slow Down Day in Donegal tests positive for drug driving

8 November 2024
inishowen football league good pic
News, Top Stories

Inishowen Football League receives €460,000 for redevelopment of Maginn Park

8 November 2024
money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

One third of adults experience financial abuse

8 November 2024
earthquake
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal is Ireland’s most seismically active county

8 November 2024
Dail
News, Top Stories

General Election to be called later today

8 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube