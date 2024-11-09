Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Inpatient waiting lists up and outpatient lists down at LUH

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

National Treatment Purchase Fund figures have been released for October, showing a slight increase in the numbers on the inpatient waiting list at Letterkenny University Hospital, but a fall in the numbers waiting for outpatient appointments.

There were 1,319 people awaiting inpatient appointments, up just over 8%, and 15,315 awaiting outpatients appointments, down almost 7%.

 

Last month, there were 1,271 adults and 48 children awaiting inpatient procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital, an increase on the September figure.

Of those, 58 adults and two children were waiting for more than 18 months.

There were 13,667 adults and 1,648 children awaiting outpatient appointments at the end of October, a slight fall on the September figure.

Of those, 920 adults and 88 children were waiting for longer than 18 months.

 

More detailed figures and graphs available HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Inpatient waiting lists up and outpatient lists down at LUH

9 November 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, November 8th

8 November 2024
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate early morning fire at licensed premises in Derry

8 November 2024
Dáil-Chamber-e1521651179189
News, Audio, Top Stories

The 33rd Dáil has been dissolved

8 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Inpatient waiting lists up and outpatient lists down at LUH

9 November 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, November 8th

8 November 2024
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate early morning fire at licensed premises in Derry

8 November 2024
Dáil-Chamber-e1521651179189
News, Audio, Top Stories

The 33rd Dáil has been dissolved

8 November 2024
dunfanaghy health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dunfanaghy Health Centre closed until December/January due to IT issues

8 November 2024
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Michael McMonagle jailed for nine months for child sex offences

8 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube