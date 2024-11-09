Inpatient waiting lists up and outpatient lists down at LUH

National Treatment Purchase Fund figures have been released for October, showing a slight increase in the numbers on the inpatient waiting list at Letterkenny University Hospital, but a fall in the numbers waiting for outpatient appointments.

There were 1,319 people awaiting inpatient appointments, up just over 8%, and 15,315 awaiting outpatients appointments, down almost 7%.

Last month, there were 1,271 adults and 48 children awaiting inpatient procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital, an increase on the September figure.

Of those, 58 adults and two children were waiting for more than 18 months.

There were 13,667 adults and 1,648 children awaiting outpatient appointments at the end of October, a slight fall on the September figure.

Of those, 920 adults and 88 children were waiting for longer than 18 months.

