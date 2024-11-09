Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concerns raised about tomorrow’s deadline for postal and special ballots

There is concerns that some people have missed the deadline to apply for a special or postal ballot.

Standard procedure is that the deadline to apply for such votes is two days after an election is called.

However, as the election was called yesterday, the deadline is tomorrow, Sunday.

According to the Gov.ie website, local councils must receive forms by tomorrow, meaning realistically from around 3pm yesterday until close of business was the time frame.

People included in this type of voting are those with an illness or disability, gardaí and people unavailable because of college or work like fishermen or long-distance lorry drivers.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle says it simply does not make sense:

Gov.ie:

